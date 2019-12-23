Advertisement





The Michigan State Police (MSP) Missing Children’s Clearinghouse invites fifth-grade students statewide to participate in the 2020 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and/or exploited children. There are more than 800 missing children in Michigan currently.

Michigan’s winning artist will be entered in the national contest, which, if chosen, includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster. The 2019 national winner was a Michigan student from Canton.

Contest rules are as follows:

Applicants must be in the fifth grade.

Original artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

The poster must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the artwork and a brief biography of the artist, either written or typed. Submissions are due by January 31, 2020, and must be mailed to:

Michigan State Police

Missing Children’s Clearinghouse

Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty

7150 Harris Drive

Dimondale, MI 48821