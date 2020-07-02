Advertisement

LANSING, MICH. With temperatures expected to be above 90 degrees in much of Michigan this July 4th holiday weekend, the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is urging residents to take steps to stay safe during the extreme heat.

“Extreme heat can be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “By taking some precautionary steps, you can minimize your risk of heat-related injury and help those who are most affected by severe heat.”

To prevent heat-related injury:

Find places with air conditioning to take a break from the heat.

If you are outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as it could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.

Avoid high-energy activities.

Check yourself, family members and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness. Learn the signs at www.michigan.gov/miready.

For more information on how to prepare before, during and after an emergency or disaster, visit www.michigan.gov/miready or follow the MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS.