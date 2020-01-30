Advertisement





from Zach Crimm, Asst. to Rep. Lasinski

“After 8 years of tweaking around the edges, band aids and half-hearted solutions, Gov. Whitmer laid out a path forward for our state. Her plan ensures that all Michiganders have access to clean drinking water, affordable health care and safe, reliable roads. Our community knows these problems all too well. The Huron River has indefinite “Do not fish/eat advisories,” the Pall-Gelman Dioxane Plume, and many of our roads are failing. I’m looking forward to working with Gov. Whitmer to ensure all Michiganders have the same opportunity to thrive – no matter who they are or where they live. I’m proud to stand with our governor in accomplishing these goals.”

State Rep. Donna Lasinski (D-Scio) was joined by navy veteran and advocate with Coalition for Action on Remediation of Dioxane (CARD) Elizabeth Collins for Gov. Whitmer’s second State of the State address at the Capitol in Lansing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

