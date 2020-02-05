Advertisement





“I am proud and honored to call Adrian Iraola my friend. The racist comments at the Saline Area Schools Diversity and Inclusion Meeting that was meant to address racist comments by students, have opened the door even further for us to ask deep questions about identity, race and belonging.

Adrian’s courage to share his story, and the experiences of his children, have made the “unseen” visible. We must confront racist stereotypes, the comfort and arrogance that some have in making these remarks, and challenge those who share these views – but do not make themselves known.

The “unseen” is only “unseen” to those of us who do not face racism and discrimination on a daily basis. It is up to us to recognize, stand up against and support our friends, family and community members who face ugliness every day.

Please join the Diversity and Inclusion Rally today, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. in Downtown Saline.”

