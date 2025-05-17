State Representatives Visit St. Louis Center to Discuss Allocation Request

Chelsea’s St. Louis Center welcomed State of Michigan House Representatives Kathy Schmaltz (46th District) and Carrie Rheingans (47th District) to its campus on April 28. They were joined by members of St. Louis Center’s staff, Community Advisor Council members, and CEO Fr. Satheesh Alphonse to discuss the state allocation request that was recently submitted. Juanita Pampuch, mother of one of the Center’s 55 residents, expressed her gratitude for the sense of family that St. Louis Center provides.

“As a parent, I appreciate they took the time to listen to our story,” Juanita Pampuch, a mother of a St. Louis resident, said. “We searched for a place that felt like a family for our daughter – and we found that family at St. Louis Center.”

The Representatives toured the area of the original main building slated for renovations that will enable expanded care and services, particularly for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are aging. The visit provided an opportunity for Schmaltz and Rheingans to see firsthand the impact of the Center’s mission and the potential that this funding could provide.

“St. Louis Center is grateful for the Representatives’ time and attention to the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and looks forward to enhanced collaboration with the State of Michigan,” a statement released by the organization said.