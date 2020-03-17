Advertisement





An announcement from the Dexter Area Fire Department:

The Dexter Area Fire Department would like to assure all patrons and residents that it is taking all precautions necessary during this time of great concern of the Coronavirus pandemic. The department will continue to provide the best possible service without being a contributing factor to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As such, some critical changes are necessary in the emergency response process.

Our dispatch center will take additional time to ask a few additional questions of the caller to determine the true nature of the emergency and send the appropriate response. In some cases, this may not be the local fire department, but simply an ambulance. It is imperative that the caller provide accurate information on these calls.

While some may see the precautions being taken as “overkill”, others see it a necessity to stay ahead of the situation. Only time will tell. I would like to personally assure all of our residents that our intention is to try to ensure that we have adequate staff and equipment to provide the best care possible during this time.

The department must also attempt to ensure that our responders have limited exposure during normal times so that they are available for emergency calls. We are currently limiting visitors into our stations without a scheduled appointment. If anyone needs to contact the department for a non-emergent situation please feel free to call our business line at 734-426-4500 or you can email Chief Smith at chief@dexterareafire.org.

Be safe and vigilant in these tough times.

Fire Chief Robert Smith