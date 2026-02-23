STEAM Week at WCC to Highlight Career Options

High school and college students, as well as community members, are invited to explore careers and educational pathways in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics during STEAM Week activities next week at Washtenaw Community College (WCC).

Free activities February 24-26 include interactive workshops, career presentations and scientific documentaries led by WCC faculty and industry partners, offered both in person and online.

High school teachers are invited to register and livestream virtual events for their classes. Registration is available at www.wccnet.edu/steam.

Additionally, two STEM scholarships will be awarded to current or prospective WCC students to support tuition and books. Students may apply on the STEAM Week webpage.

STEAM Week is hosted by WCC’s STEM Scholars program, which prepares students to transfer and pursue four-year degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The program also provides access to internships, research opportunities and mentoring support.

STEAM WEEK AT WCC