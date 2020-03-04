Advertisement





It was a defensive battle from the start, but a goal by Corbin Steele with six minutes left in the third period lifted the Chelsea hockey team to a 1-0 win to claim its second D3 Regional title in three years Wednesday night.

Neither team could get much going on the offensive end as both defenses dominated in the first period. The best chance came when the Bulldogs turned the puck over in front of their own net and a Churchill player was all alone in front, but Chelsea goaltender Harrison Lantis stoned him to keep the game scoreless after one.

Harrison Lantis makes a save in net for the Bulldogs. Photo by Mike Williamson

After a clean first period with no penalties, Churchill was called for roughing with 8:05 left in the second. The Chargers were called for another roughing to give the Bulldogs a two-man advantage for 12 seconds, but they could not convert as Churchill killed both penalties and the period ended still tied at 0-0. Churchill outshot the Bulldogs 14-13 through two periods.

Chelsea had a couple of good chances early in the third, but Churchill turned up the pressure and put seven straight shots on net, but Lantis and the Bulldog defense was on its game and turned the Chargers away each time.

With just over six minutes to go there was a scramble for the puck to the left of the Chargers goal. Tyler Valik came up with the puck and fed it to Devin McIntyre who skated behind the net and sent a pass to Steele who ripped a slapshot that found the net to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead with 6:09 left.

Corbin Steele and Devin McIntyre celebrate what would turn out to be the game winning goal for Chelsea. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Bulldogs kept Churchill at bay until the Chargers pulled their goalie with a minute remaining. The Chargers pressured in the final minute and the Bulldogs were called for icing twice to keep the puck deep in the Chelsea end. As the seconds ticked down Gabe Vowles was able to tip the puck out of the Bulldogs end to center ice and the final horn sounded and the Bulldogs celebrated with Lantis in a huge pile in front of the Bulldogs net.

The tournament run is kind of a surprise to everyone but the Bulldogs. Chelsea has turned things around after having a stretch in the regular season where they won just two games out of 12. They have won four straight since that slump and claimed the Regional crown.

The Bulldogs swarm goaltender Harrison Lantis after claiming the Regional title. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Bulldogs were outshot 22-19 in the contest with Lantis stopping all 22 shots in net.

Chelsea improved to 14-11-2 overall on the season. They will take on Riverview Gabriel Richard (19-8) in the D3 quarterfinals at Dearborn Saturday at 4:45.