December 02, 2025

Step Into the Magic: Ballet Chelsea Returns with Its Enchanting Nutcracker

STN Staff

Arts & CultureChelsea

Photo: Photo courtesy Michael Bessom Photography

Let the holiday season begin. Step into the Land of Sweets with Ballet Chelsea’s 28th Annual Nutcracker – the perfect festive outing for families and friends. Ballet Chelsea is collaborating once again with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra at the Potter Center, December 12–14. Make the day extra sweet with the Sugar Plum Tea on December 14. Limited seats, reserve your tickets today.

Make it a holiday tradition—get your tickets now! For more information, visit www.balletchelsea.org/tickets/. December 12 at 7 pm, December 13 at 12 pm and 5 pm, and December 14 at 2 pm, Sugar Plum Tea at 12 pm on December 14. Don’t miss out on this festive experience! www.balletchelsea.org/tickets/.

