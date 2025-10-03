Step Into the Spotlight: Join Ballet Chelsea’s Partner with Us Campaign

This season, Ballet Chelsea invites the community to join them in celebrating the art of dance through their Partner With Us (PWU) Campaign.

Looking ahead to their 2025–26 Season, Ballet Chelsea will offer classes for every age and level, from tiny tots taking their first steps to lifelong dancers continuing well past 100. With fifteen dedicated instructors and staff, they remain committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment where every student can grow and thrive.

This fundraising effort plays a crucial role in ensuring the sustainability of Ballet Chelsea as a nonprofit arts organization. “Without the generosity of donors, sponsors, and grants, Ballet Chelsea wouldn’t be able to give back to the families and communities we proudly serve,” shared Jean Delwiche, Business Manager.

A core aspect of this year’s fundraising is a peer-to-peer initiative driven by student participation, with an ambitious grassroots goal of $30,000.

Whether you can give a little or a lot, every contribution makes a difference. Your generosity can fund crucial resources: $100 covers two Adaptive Dance Classes, $200 provides financial aid for a half-hour 16-week class, $500 helps create a new costume, and $1,000 produces a stunning rented backdrop for their productions.

The 2025-26 performance season will kick off with Ballet Chelsea’s enchanting 28th production of “The Nutcracker”, on December 12-14, in collaboration with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra at the Potter Center. Don’t miss the whimsical “Alice in Wonderland” performance at Chelsea High School on May 2-3, 2026. And, mark your calendars for “Fairy Tale Trick-or-Treat” on October 26, 2025, a free public event where families can enjoy a festive Halloween afternoon at the studio.

Ballet Chelsea has firmly established its reputation as a dynamic arts organization within Southeast Michigan. Through dedicated effort and generous community support, this nonprofit continues to provide top-notch dance training, arts education, and performance experiences for students from diverse mid-Michigan communities.

Now is the time to join Ballet Chelsea in enhancing the future of dance education. If you appreciate the arts in our community, consider donating to balletchelsea.org to support their mission. Take part in the “Partner With Us” campaign through October 12 by texting BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321 and following the link to make a difference.