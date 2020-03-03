Advertisement





Senior Ross Stofflet saved his best for last as he helped lead Chelsea past Bedford 79-62 in a SEC crossover match-up Tuesday night.

Playing in his last home game as a Bulldog, Stofflet poured in 33 points, including 11 in the first quarter to give Chelsea an early lead.

Behind Stofflet’s 11 and triples by Adam Hauser and Lucas Hanifan, Chelsea took a 19-13 lead after one quarter.

The Bulldogs continued to hang on to the lead as they outscored the Mules 12-11 in the second to take a 31-24 lead into the break.

Stofflet continued his hot shooting in the third by scoring nine points as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 10, 49-39 after three.

Chelsea caught fire in the fourth putting up 30 points to pull away from Bedford to wrap up the regular season with a win.

Hanifan chipped in with 13 points, while Hauser, Jordan Fansler, and Ethan Litzinger scored six each. Owen Brown added five, Matt Blanton and Ben Strzyzewski three each, Dom Guthre and Jayden Woody two each.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 13-7 overall record. They will take on Adrian in the D2 district opener Monday night at 7:00 in Onsted.