Stolen Scio Township Fire Truck is Recovered

The Scio Township Fire Department reported a fire engine stolen on February 14, by an unknown individual, who was later arrested by police.

Scio Fire Chief Andrew Houde said at 1p.m. that day while firefighters were on a detail, “an individual unknown to the Scio Township Fire Department entered one of our fire engines and drove it away.”

“Firefighters immediately recognized the engine was being stolen and reported it to police,” Houde said. “Our dispatch center was able to locate the engine traveling east on Jackson Avenue into the City of Ann Arbor and officers with both Ann Arbor City Police Department and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched. Ann Arbor City Police stopped the vehicle near Jackson Ave and Lakeview Dr, detained the suspect, and turned them over to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.”

Houde said they are still evaluating the engine for damage or missing equipment, but as of Friday afternoon it appeared there was no damage or equipment missing. He said the investigation into the circumstances that allowed this to occur is ongoing.

Houde said the Scio Township Fire Department “would like to thank Washtenaw Metro Dispatch (police dispatch center), Washtenaw Central Dispatch (fire/EMS dispatch center), the Ann Arbor Police Department, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office for their swift action in locating and recovering our stolen engine. Most importantly, we are grateful that no civilians were injured in this incident.”