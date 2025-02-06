Storyteller Susan Nenadic to Present “Michigan Mania” in Chelsea

History enthusiasts are in for a treat as storyteller and historian Susan Nenadic brings her engaging program, Michigan Mania, to Chelsea. The event, hosted by the Chelsea Area Historical Society, will take place at 7:00 p.m. on March 3 at the Chelsea Depot, located at 125 Jackson Street. Admission is $10 for non-members and free for members.

Nenadic, a retired high school teacher of English and history, is well-known for her deep knowledge of Michigan’s past. She is the author of A Purse of Her Own: Occupations of Nineteenth Century Women and Legendary Locals of Ann Arbor, along with several historical articles. She frequently presents programs throughout the state and teaches classes for Elderwise and the Adult Learning Institute.

Beyond her work as a historian and educator, Nenadic has been involved in historical preservation efforts. She previously served on the board of the Washtenaw County Historical Society, overseeing museum exhibitions, and contributed to the Ann Arbor Street Exhibit Educational Committee.

In addition to her local historical work, Nenadic is the founder and president of Friends of Amoru, a nonprofit that funds a secondary school in rural Uganda. She has recently completed a book about a Michigan woman who owned and operated one of Montana’s most productive gold mines.

For more information on the event, visit ChelseaHistory.org or facebook.com/ChelseaHistory.