Strange Balloon Over Dexter Township Sparks Buzz

Photos by Nick Hiser

The last time something strange appeared in the sky over Dexter Township was in March 1966, when it was declared to be “swamp gas.” This morning, residents once again looked up to find a curious shape floating above.

The balloon was the Zozobra, explained Andy Baird, CEO of Cameron Balloons in Dexter. “The balloon, the character of the balloon is called Zozobra, okay, and Zozobra is very well known in New Mexico. It’s something I had never heard of until we were asked if we could build a balloon in the shape of Zozobra.”

Baird explained there’s a festival in Santa Fe every fall called the burning of Zozobra. The burning of the marionette symbolizes purification from the year’s regrets, hardships, bad thoughts, anxiety, and stress. The ritual symbolizes a rebirth for the community into the New Year.

Baird noted that while the actual marionette getting burned in Santa Fe is about 50 feet tall, “The one that we flew today is well over 100 feet tall. It’s a very unusual-looking hot air balloon, but it symbolizes something that’s very cool.”

Cameron Balloons, tucked away in Dexter, is behind the project. “We’re probably Dexter’s best kept secret in that we kind of, no pun intended, fly under the radar. What we mostly build are conventionally shaped balloons, but we also build special shape balloons.”

Cameron Balloons has recently built a Smoky the Bear, a KONG pet chew treat, and the Zozobra.

The test flight launched Friday morning from Robin Hills Farm in Chelsea and landed south of Dexter. “It was ordered by an organization, and this was the last step that we needed to do before we deliver it back to them, flying at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in about 10 days. This morning was our test flight.”

On social media, the balloon drew plenty of reaction. “Where’s Chuck Norris with a BB gun when you need him?” wrote one. Another quipped, “Obviously Swamp Gas….” One driver shared, “YES!! I saw this thing in the sky on my entire drive. Could not figure it out!” A teacher added, “My students and I saw it this morning! We all thought it was very creepy looking!!”

Reactions ranged from “Cute!!” to “He’s creepy 😂” to “Love having Cameron Balloon company in Dexter!!!!!”