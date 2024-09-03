Strolling Through Art: Discovering Chelsea’s Sculpture Walk

By Delaney Krauss

Photo: “Autumnus” by Mike. R Sohikian. Photo Delaney Krause

Each May, Chelsea adorns its streets with a fresh set of 15 original sculptures. Known as the Sculpture Walk, this free exhibit invites residents and visitors alike to explore Main Street and nearby areas to view and enjoy the artwork.

Chelsea has been celebrating the work of regional artists for over a decade, and according to Terris Ahrens, Executive Director of The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC), “there have been over 100 sculptures rotated through Chelsea”. Alongside this extensive catalog, as well as the 15 new sculptures this season, there are “over 13 permanently placed around town.”

“Enchanted Rose” by Eric Zagata. Photo Delaney Krause

Patti Smith (formerly Patti Schwarz), co-creator of River Gallery Chelsea, implemented the concept of the Sculpture Walk in 2012. She explained, “It was inspired by the Saugatuck Sculpture Walk and Rick De Troyer,” a local iron artist. At first, Patti didn’t think the Gallery had the time or resources to do it justice, but De Troyer needed the Gallery’s managerial assistance.

River Gallery partnered with St. Joe’s in 2008 (decorating their hospitals with stunning artwork), solidifying their space in corporate environments, which ultimately laid the groundwork for the Sculpture Walk. From there, Patti combined her background in marketing with “River Gallery’s established reputation as well as a fairly large art database” to reach out to local sculptors. Patti continues, “We sent out calls for entries, and we would jury the pieces. We even had the curator of modern and contemporary art from the DIA, Marianne Wilkinson, jury the work the first year.”

Considering Evolution” by Mike Jones. Photo Delaney Krause

Alongside the established success and reputation of the River Gallery, Patti was able to reach the community to share her love of artwork through the Sculpture Walk. While River Gallery no longer stands in Chelsea, as Patti has shifted her focus to new artistic ventures in Ann Arbor (Stephenson Ceramics), her artistic legacy continues to adorn the streets of Chelsea.

Today, “the Sculpture Walk is facilitated by the CACC, and supported heavily by the City of Chelsea”, Terris explained. In order to participate in the Sculpture Walk, “Artists can submit their sculptures at any time throughout the year on ChelseaMich.com. The cutoff for each season is right around the beginning of April (for the upcoming rotation, the cutoff date is April 4, 2025).

“Chasing Fireflies” by Justin La Doux. Photo Delaney Krause

The submissions are then presented to a jury, which selects the sculptures for that year. Once selected, each Sculptor receives a $1,000 stipend “for leasing [the city] their work for the year”; these stipends are funded by over a dozen local sponsors, who play a crucial role in supporting and sustaining the Sculpture Walk.

Additionally, all of the sculptures are available for purchase. Terris said there are typically “one or two sales a year”, and “if they do not sell, they are returned to the Sculptor.” In the event of a sale, 80% of the proceeds go directly to the Artists, and the remainder is put toward the longevity of the Sculpture Walk.

“Note to Self” by B J Gerlach. Photo Delaney Krause

Since its origin, the Sculpture Walk has invigorated Chelsea’s charming and serene ambiance– turning the city into an exhibit inviting exploration and appreciation. Terris emphasized how rewarding it is to bring this sense of art to the community: “When we do the rotation for the season in May each year, it is so impactful to see the change in the landscape of our town.”

“Broken Chains Free at Last” by Richard Morgan. Photo Delaney Krause

Patti agreed with Terris, emphasizing, “That’s the beauty of small town community. Things like this can get done and get the support they need”. In the end, it is not only about providing opportunities to regional artists but also the vibrant sense of community that emanates from this ever-changing landscape. Thanks to the work of the CACC and local artists, the quaint corners of Chelsea that once stood empty are indefinitely decorated by a revolving door of stunning artwork.

For more information on the current and permanent exhibits in Chelsea, visit https://chelseamich.com/sculpture-walk/. The website also includes individual maps of the permanent and current displays.