Strong D helps Milan Boys Basketball Defeat Garden City

Taking on the Cougars from Garden City, the Milan Boys Varsity Basketball Team put in one of their best efforts of the season. Taking the win at home with a final score of 52-33, the Big Reds play on defense played a big part.

Milan Coach Bill Eaddy told the Sun Times News the game on January 20 was a total team win.

“We played our best defensive game as a team,” Coach Eaddy said. “We shot well from the free throw line also.”

Garden City had 14 points in the first quarter, but after that the Big Reds held them below 10 points in the next three quarters with the Cougars only getting 14 points in the entire second half of the game.

The Big Reds scored more as the game went on, putting in 32 in the second half.

Milan was led by Landon Talladay in scoring and rebounds with 29 points 11 rebounds. He went 11-16 from the free throw line. Another highlight from the free throw line was Zach Farmer, who went 5-6 and scored all of his points from the line. Milan’s scoring was rounded out by Will Kliber with 5 points, Jayden Lasyone 4 points, Ryan Hatfield 3 points, and Kingston Webster, Tanner Lambers and Vincent Bodziak with 2 points apiece.

Photo by Stephen Cook