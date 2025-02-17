February 17, 2025

Washtenaw County

Struggling with Knee Pain? Attend a Free Dinner & Educational Talk in Ann Arbor on Feb. 18

by

Struggling with Knee Pain? Join The Bridge Chiropractic for a Free Dinner & Educational Talk in Ann Arbor

If knee pain is keeping you from enjoying life, you’re not alone. Whether it’s trouble walking, stiffness, or aching joints, knee pain can make even simple activities difficult. But there’s hope!

Dr. Nic Mueller, a leading chiropractor and founder of The Bridge Chiropractic, invites you to a FREE Dinner Talk on Knee Pain on Tuesday, February 18, at 5:30 PM at Carlyle Grill in Ann Arbor. This special event is designed specifically for adults 55+ who are looking for real solutions to stay active, mobile, and pain-free—without surgery or medication.

At this event, you’ll discover:
✔️ What’s really causing your knee pain (it’s not just “wear and tear”)
✔️ Why common treatments like injections and painkillers don’t fix the problem
✔️ A new, non-invasive approach to restoring knee function and reducing pain
✔️ How our Knee Pain Program is helping people get back to walking, golfing, and enjoying life again!

Enjoy a complimentary dinner while learning how to take control of your knee health. Seating is limited, and RSVP is required.

📅 Event Details:
📍 Carlyle Grill, Ann Arbor
🕠 Tuesday, February 18, at 5:30 PM
📞 Call to reserve your seat: 734-412-4155
📩 Email: hello@thebridgechiro.com
🌐 Learn more: https://www.thebridgechiro.com/

Don’t let knee pain slow you down. Reserve your spot today!

