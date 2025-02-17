Struggling with Knee Pain? Attend a Free Dinner & Educational Talk in Ann Arbor on Feb. 18

Struggling with Knee Pain? Join The Bridge Chiropractic for a Free Dinner & Educational Talk in Ann Arbor
If knee pain is keeping you from enjoying life, you’re not alone. Whether it’s trouble walking, stiffness, or aching joints, knee pain can make even simple activities difficult. But there’s hope!
Dr. Nic Mueller, a leading chiropractor and founder of The Bridge Chiropractic, invites you to a FREE Dinner Talk on Knee Pain on Tuesday, February 18, at 5:30 PM at Carlyle Grill in Ann Arbor. This special event is designed specifically for adults 55+ who are looking for real solutions to stay active, mobile, and pain-free—without surgery or medication.
At this event, you’ll discover:
What’s really causing your knee pain (it’s not just “wear and tear”)
Why common treatments like injections and painkillers don’t fix the problem
A new, non-invasive approach to restoring knee function and reducing pain
How our Knee Pain Program is helping people get back to walking, golfing, and enjoying life again!
Enjoy a complimentary dinner while learning how to take control of your knee health. Seating is limited, and RSVP is required.
Event Details:
Carlyle Grill, Ann Arbor
Tuesday, February 18, at 5:30 PM
Call to reserve your seat: 734-412-4155
Email: hello@thebridgechiro.com
Learn more: https://www.thebridgechiro.com/
Don’t let knee pain slow you down. Reserve your spot today!
UPCOMING EVENTS
February 2025
22
February
Saturday
Saline Indoor Farmers Market
Saline Liberty School | 7265 N Ann Arbor St Saline, MI 48176
March 2025
01
March
Saturday
Saline Indoor Farmers Market
Saline Liberty School | 7265 N Ann Arbor St Saline, MI 48176
02
March
Sunday
WINTER ORIENTEERING
Eddy Discovery Center | 17030 Bush Rd. Chelsea, MI 48118
08
March
Saturday
Saline Indoor Farmers Market
Saline Liberty School | 7265 N Ann Arbor St Saline, MI 48176
09
March
Sunday
Ann Arbor Concert Band – Shattering Glass: The Colors of the Winds
Michigan Theater | 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104
15
March
Saturday
Saline Indoor Farmers Market
Saline Liberty School | 7265 N Ann Arbor St Saline, MI 48176
22
March
Saturday
Saline Indoor Farmers Market
Saline Liberty School | 7265 N Ann Arbor St Saline, MI 48176
22
March
Saturday
Spring Tea & Silent Auction
Crossroads Community Center | 5501 Webster Church Rd Dexter, MI 48130
29
March
Saturday
Saline Indoor Farmers Market
Saline Liberty School | 7265 N Ann Arbor St Saline, MI 48176
April 2025
05
April
Saturday
Saline Indoor Farmers Market
Saline Liberty School | 7265 N Ann Arbor St Saline, MI 48176
05
April
Saturday
Wine Tasting & Silent Auction
Crossroads Community Center | 5501 Webster Church Rd Dexter, MI 48130
12
April
Saturday
Saline Indoor Farmers Market
Saline Liberty School | 7265 N Ann Arbor St Saline, MI 48176
No event found!
Load More