| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Updates from Dexter Community Manager Michelle Aniol’s report submitted at the Dexter City Council’s Dec. 9 meeting:

Planning Commission Update:

Parents for Student Safety: Sue Sherrill, on behalf of the group Parents for Student Safety, requested for the group to make a presentation to the Planning Commission asking the Commission to “dismiss the Avalon Project.”

“Staff explained to Mrs. Sherrill, the Group’s request could be placed on the agenda under “prearranged citizen’s participation”, for the purpose of making a presentation to the Planning Commission, but the Planning Commission would not have the authority to “dismiss” the project.

“Immediately following pre-arranged citizen participation, four members of the audience spoke out against the Avalon project, under non-arranged citizen participation. One audience member in particular cited a “Canton Police Department report” and stated that “police seize heroin, marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia”, etc., at an “Avalon” facility.

“1) The drug bust cited in the police report took place in Canton, Ohio, in 2016, at an apartment complex named “Avalon Apartments”, and

“2) The Avalon Apartment complex is not owned or operated by Avalon Housing because Avalon Housing only operates in Washtenaw County, Michigan.”

Short-Term Rentals: At the November Planning Commission (PC) meeting, city staff provided a summary of current zoning regulations that apply to Short-Term Rentals (STR) and the STR activity that has occurred in the city, over the past year. At the December PC meeting, staff continued the “educate before you regulate” process and prepared a PowerPoint to provide an understanding of the Sharing Economy and a brief history of Dexter, as a destination.

A copy of the STR presentation can be found at this link beginning on page 93.

Zoning Ordinance Update

City staff is working with Carlisle Wortman Assoc. on a scope of work to update the zoning ordinance now that the Master Plan update is complete. Staff anticipates bringing forward a proposal after the first of the year.

Housing Task Force

“The Housing Task Force (HTF) has completed its research and presents its findings to City Council in the attached report. The results of the HTFs investigation are outlined in the report with background and supporting data included in the appendices.

“Over the course of its tenure the HTF investigated housing in the city, reviewed the state of the city’s housing stock, identified a variety of housing types, housing demand, housing cost, and then offers options to increase housing affordability.

“The HTF outlines a two-step “Next Step” process for community engagement, before offering recommendations for Council to consider. The Task Force is prepared to make a formal presentation to Council at either its first meeting in January or at a work session, at a date to be determined.”

The HTF’s report can be found at this link beginning on page 105.

Ms. Aniol’s entire report including updates not changed since the last report can be found at this link beginning on page 89.

From City Manager Courtney Nicholl’s report submitted to the City Council at their Dec. 9 meeting:

Pedestrian Safety Project

“The contractor was in the City on December 3, 2019, to make the final repair to the Dan Hoey rapid flashing beacon that was struck by the semi. The other beacons are in service. PK is scheduled to apply the pavement markings the week of December 2nd. We requested that the contractor apply the pavement markings despite the fact that the temperature is outside of the weather specification since we apply pavement markings annually.

Staff will be working with M-1 Studio on the production of a video that explains proper crossing techniques. Depending on the weather, it may end up being filmed in the spring.

We are still recruiting crossing guards to work at the Ann Arbor/Kensington intersection. Payment is $12.50 to work in the morning and $12.50 to work in the afternoon.

Ms. Nicholl’s entire report, including updates not changed since the last report, can be found at this link beginning on page 113.