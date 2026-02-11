Students Across Washtenaw County Stage School Walkouts

Across Washtenaw County, high school students organized walkouts during the school day, leaving classrooms to gather outside school buildings in protest of immigration enforcement activity and to raise concerns about civil liberties. In Milan, Dexter, and Saline, the demonstrations shared common elements, including handmade signs, chanting, and negotiations with school administrators over how the protests could proceed.

In Milan, student organizers staged a walkout from the school building, marching past the front portico chanting, “Justice, no peace, no ICE in our streets.”

In Dexter, the walkout unfolded in the school’s amphitheater-style courtyard, where students gathered with signs reflecting a range of civic and religious messages, including “Love Thy Neighbor” and “AP Gov Taught Me This Is Not Okay.”

“I truly believe the youth voice is the strongest one out there,” a Dexter student organizer said. “We are the future of politics, and it’s time we start acting like it.”

The View from the Administration

School administrators responded differently across districts. Dexter Community Schools Superintendent Chris Timmis said the district’s priority during the walkout was student safety and minimizing disruptions to instruction.

“If you fight kids on this, you end up with 1,000 kids walking out the door,” Timmis said. “You work with the ones that want to protest so it stays manageable.”

In a letter sent to Dexter High School families following the walkout, Timmis reiterated the district’s neutral stance, writing that “as a school district, our role is one of neutrality regarding student-organized expressions of free speech.” He added that staff are instructed to continue teaching during walkouts and that district oversight is focused on student safety and maintaining orderly school operations.

According to a student organizer, the walkout was allowed to proceed, with the only consequence being an attendance mark for participating students.

In Milan, organizers described more tension in discussions with administrators, particularly around safety. Students said a request for a police presence was denied.

“The pushback on that was, ‘If you think you need police, it’s a violent protest, so we can’t have it,’” a Milan student organizer said.

Students said they cited the First Amendment and Tinker v. Des Moines, the 1969 Supreme Court case establishing that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

“As long as we didn’t disrupt the school day, we felt we were allowed to do this,” the organizer said.

A pink megaphone used by students during a walkout outside Milan High School. Students organized the event in response to concerns about immigration enforcement and civil liberties. Photo by Amy Lozen

Saline Walkout Cites National Concerns

In Saline, district administrators acknowledged the demonstration while emphasizing student safety and instructional continuity. Saline Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Rachel Kowalski said the district remained neutral on the issue itself.

“While public school districts must remain neutral, we respect students’ rights to demonstrate,” Kowalski said. “Our priorities during events like these remain on keeping our students safe while minimizing any disruptions to the learning environment.”

Saline students framed their participation as a response to national events.

“Americans everywhere are extremely upset by what they see as unconstitutional acts of violence against innocent American citizens,” one student said.

A student holds a sign during a walkout at Saline High School, where participants said they were responding to national concerns related to immigration enforcement. Photo by Sue Kelch

Peer Opposition and Pushback

Students reported facing peer opposition. In Milan, organizers said political disagreements strained friendships and led to conflicts among students.

“I know this is causing disruption, like people arguing over whether they can even stay friends,” one Milan organizer said.

In Dexter and Milan, students described counter-protest activity, including social media posts mocking the demonstrations and students driving through school parking lots during walkouts, playing music organizers said was meant to ridicule participants.

Despite cold weather, peer opposition, and the possibility of discipline, students across districts said they felt compelled to participate.

“I can’t change the world,” one Milan organizer said. “But I can take small steps. At least people are paying attention.”

Featured image: Students gather in the courtyard at Dexter High School during a school-day walkout organized by students. District officials said their focus during the event was student safety and maintaining instructional continuity. Photo by Heather Finch