Students from Dexter and Chelsea Make the List

From Alaska to New Jersey and here in Michigan, college students from Dexter and Chelsea are working hard.

Here’s a look at some local students who made the grade.

At the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), Rheana Grudzinski of Chelsea was named to the spring 2024 dean’s list. Students receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans’ list. The list recognizes students’ outstanding academic achievements.

UAF is a Land, Sea and Space Grant institution and is the leading doctoral degree-granting institution in the state of Alaska. Since it was founded in 1917, UAF has been internationally recognized for research relating to the Arctic and sub-Arctic in areas such as biology, geophysics, engineering, natural resources and global climate change.

Across the country in New Jersey at Seton Hall University, Gavin Filip of Dexter also qualified for the Spring 2024 Dean’s List. According to Seton Hall, after the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than C; qualify for the Dean’s List.

Seton Hall is home to over 10,000 undergraduates and graduate students and offering more than 90 rigorous majors.

And finally here in Michigan, Kalamazoo College recently congratulated students who earned Dean’s List honors in Spring 2024. Dean’s List recognition is earned with a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a full-time course load of at least three units, without failing or withdrawing from any course, during the Spring 2024 academic term.

Here are the local students who made the list: