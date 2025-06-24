County Reports Suicide Rates Up in Dexter, Milan. Unchanged in Chelsea, Saline

Photo: Huron River in Washtenaw County. Photo by Dwight Burdette CC.

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately. You are not alone.

A new report from the Washtenaw County Health Department highlights recent suicide trends in Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, and Milan, revealing areas of both progress and concern in local mental health outcomes.

Washtenaw County continues to see a decline in suicide deaths, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department’s June 2025 report. The overall suicide rate in the county dropped to 9.1 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2024, the lowest level since 2018. This remains below both the Michigan and U.S. averages, and under the Healthy People 2030 goal of 12.8 per 100,000.

However, some local areas remain above that national benchmark.

Dexter (48130) Among Highest

Dexter’s suicide rate was one of the highest in the county. Between 2021–2023 and 2022–2024, the rate remained at 16.2 per 100,000, well above the 12.8 target. Alongside Dexter, Manchester (48158) saw a significant increase, jumping from 13.6 to 22.6 during the same timeframe.

Saline and Chelsea Remain Below National Goal

Saline (48176) reported a stable rate of 8.8 per 100,000, below the national target and consistent across both three-year periods. Chelsea (48118) matched that stability with a rate of 10.0 per 100,000, also beneath the Healthy People 2030 threshold.

Milan Sees Rise but Remains Below Threshold

Milan (48160) saw an increase from 7.1 to 9.5 per 100,000, but its rate is still lower than the county average and well below the national target.

Trends by Age and Gender

The data shows improvements among Washtenaw residents under 25 and those over 65, whose suicide rates dropped by 57% and 50% respectively, between 2023 and 2024. Rates for residents aged 25–44 stayed the same, while those aged 45–64 rose by 27%.

Men remain disproportionately represented in local suicide completions, consistent with state and national trends. In 2024, men accounted for the majority of deaths, with a significant portion involving firearms.

Firearms Remain Leading Method

Firearms were involved in 53% of suicide completions in 2024, up from 49% in 2023. Among individuals under 25, firearm-related suicides increased 33% over the same period.

Attempts Decline Overall

While suicide deaths primarily involve older men, non-fatal suicide attempts are most common among females aged 10–24. Encouragingly, attempt rates in this group have declined, as have rates for adults aged 25–44 and 65 and older. Adults aged 45–64, however, have experienced a rise in attempt rates since 2021.

Where to Get Help

Washtenaw County residents can access 24/7 mental health support by calling 734-544-3050 or texting 988. Additional data and resources are available at washtenaw.org/suicide.