Survey Seeks Public Input on Proposed North–South Passenger Rail Line in Michigan

Michigan transportation planners are asking residents to weigh in on a proposed North–South Passenger Rail service that could possibly one day connect Southeast Michigan with mid-Michigan and the northwest Lower Peninsula.

The project is currently in the planning and study phase and is currently exploring the feasibility of a new intercity passenger railway corridor running roughly from the Detroit and Ann Arbor area north through communities such as Howell, Durand, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Cadillac, Traverse City, and Petoskey.

According to organizers, the goal is to evaluate whether passenger rail could provide a safe, reliable, and sustainable alternative to driving while expanding access to communities across the state.

The planning effort is being coordinated by the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Michigan Association of Railroad Passengers, and regional economic and transportation groups in northern Michigan.

No decisions have been made about construction or timelines. The current effort focuses solely on research, feasibility, and public engagement as planners assess whether the proposed service is viable.

As part of the study, organizers have launched a public survey to gather feedback on travel habits, transportation needs, and priorities. Responses will be used to help guide decisions about potential routes, service features, and community impacts.

The survey is confidential and is intended for planning purposes only.

Scan the QR code to take the survey.

Learn more at northsouthrail.org.