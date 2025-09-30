September 30, 2025

Sustainability Fair in Scio Township

Lonnie Huhman

DexterEnvironment

The third annual Scio Sustainability Fair is set to take place on Sunday, October 5.

The event will have various opportunities.

Organizers describe it this way:

“Bring the whole family to play Sustainability Bingo for a prize while engaging with local and county organizations to learn innovative ways to live sustainably and take climate action. Explore local farms, parks & preserves. Check out the W.A.V.E or a Scio Fire Truck. Seek strategies for improving energy efficiency, electrifying and deploying renewables. Repair your bike or try out an e-bike. Plan your “GO Bag” for emergencies. Discover multiple ways to compost and test your recycling skills. Join a climate advocacy group. Investigate the benefits of native plants, pocket forests, and rain gardens. Talk with members of the East Michigan Electric Vehicle Association and try an EV starting at 11am.”

It’s sponsored by the Scio Township Environmental Sustainability Task Force, East Michigan Electric Vehicle Association and Meijer.

The fair is a free educational community event.

The event is from 12-3:30 p.m. at the Meijer store, 5645 Jackson Road. Look for the tent next to the garden shop.

Scio Sustainability Fair, scio township

