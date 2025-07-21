Ears to Summer: Where to Find the Best Sweet Corn Around

Discover the best sweet corn in Washtenaw County from local farm stands in Saline, Dexter, and Chelsea. Explore the rich history, flavor, and tradition of Michigan sweet corn season.

Photo: Weisenreder Farms farm stand is heaped daily with freshly picked sweet corn at the Saline Train Depot Museum, 402 N. Ann Arbor St. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Corny article titles aside, sweet corn season has arrived, that brief and golden window when we turn off the stove, fire up the grill, and let summer’s signature crop steal the spotlight.

Whether it’s boiled, grilled, or straight from the stalk, sweet corn isn’t just a food, it’s an experience with that pop of creamy flavor as you bite into a freshly buttered cob. And if you’re lucky enough to be in Washtenaw County, you don’t have to look far to find it fresh from the field.

Bob Martin of “Corn and More” farm stand at Tippins Party Story is driven to provide produce grown as close to home as possible. Photo by Doug Marrin.

The Ancient Grain We Can’t Quit

But have you ever wondered about the origins of the golden ears of corn that grace our summer tables or why corn has weaved its way into the fabric of our everyday lingo? Today, corn is so integral to our lives that it’s virtually corn-ubiquitous in our vocabulary. Cornhole, corndog, cornbraid, corn-fed, cornbread, corned beef, cornucopia, and even unicorn are just a few examples of how corn has seeped into our language, not to mention the unfortunate corn on the toe.

We’ve been in a love affair with corn for over 10,000 years. Long before Michigan’s Great Lakes were filled with water, when glaciers still covered its landscape, early Latin Americans were mastering the art of corn cultivation. Fast-forward to today and both corn and Michigan have come a long way.

The humble corn, or maize as it was initially known, began as a wild grass called teosinte, its tiny kernels clinging to tough, branch-like cobs. Our ancestors, through generations of selective breeding, coaxed this grass into yielding bigger, juicier kernels. The result? The mouth-watering sweet corn we adore today, a delicious mutation that amplifies the sugar content in the kernels and one that became wildly popular in 18th-century North America.

The Luick Dr. sweet corn stand in Lima Twp is a popular spot to pick up the season’s best. Photo by Doug Marrin.

The Flavor of Fresh

What makes sweet corn so irresistible?

It’s not just the taste—it’s the whole sensory experience. That vibrant yellow-and-white pattern is tucked in a blanket of green husk. The pop and crunch of each kernel. The creamy, sweet aroma of freshly shucked ears.

But freshness is key. Roadside stands and farmers markets are your best bet for corn that was picked just hours earlier. Skip the refrigeration if you can because it diminishes the flavor, explains Bob Martin of Corn and More, located at Tippin’s Party Store on the corner of Ann Arbor-Saline and Pleasant Lake Roads.

“We pick corn fresh daily,” Martin says. “Whatever’s leftover each day gets repurposed elsewhere. I try to buy as close to home as possible. As the season peaks, we’ll be getting our produce even closer to home and avoid refrigeration altogether.”

Fusilier Farms on M-52 across from the Stellantis Proving Grounds has a generational history of providing local produce and flowers. Photo by Doug Marrin.

A New Chapter at Weisenreder Farms

Weisenreder Farms has been part of Saline’s landscape since the 1850s. When patriarch Ron Weisenreder passed away late last summer, his daughter Tiffany left her job to take over the farm. Today, she continues the tradition with 30 acres of sweet corn, picked fresh daily and sold at their stands around town.

Beyond corn, the Weisenreders also offer peaches, green beans, melons, tomatoes, and even mini pumpkins in the fall—sourced as locally as possible. Their devotion to freshness and family farming makes every ear of corn a labor of love.

Ruhlig’s Produce at 11296 Island Lake Rd. has been a popular farm market for decades. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Make It a Tradition

Sweet corn is more than a seasonal snack—it’s summer in edible form. Whether you’re stopping at a roadside stand, shopping the farmers market, or sitting down to a family dinner, take a moment to appreciate the care and tradition behind every ear.

And if you’re tempted to take a summer corn tour—visiting your favorite stands across the countryside—go for it. It’s a great way to support local farmers and savor the season one juicy bite at a time.

Have fun shucking!

A Cornucopia of Local Stops

From traditional roadside stands to bustling farmers markets, here are a few places to get you started on some of the best sweet corn around:

Chelsea:

Luick Dr. – Just off Old US-12.

– Just off Old US-12. Fusilier Farms – On M-52 across from the Stellantis Proving Grounds.

Dexter:

Jacob’s Fresh Farm – 475 N. Fletcher Rd. Typically has corn around the end of July.

– 475 N. Fletcher Rd. Typically has corn around the end of July. Ruhlig’s Produce – at 11296 Island Lake Rd.

Saline: