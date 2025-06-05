Swing into Summer: Yo-Yo Pros Kick Off Milan In Motion Program

Downtown Plymouth Yo-Yo Club Founder Dennis Shatter and his business partner Audra Smith shared their expertise at the June 4 kick off to Milan In Motion. Shatter, a yo-yo player for 28 years, started when he was mentored in the art at his local toy store growing up. He also provided some entertainment, including knocking a quarter off a boy’s ear with his yo-yo.

Milan Parks & Rec has events planned all summer to get residents moving, including cardio drumming, yoga, bird watching, tree climbing, a bike and trike parade, and a historic building walk. Some events are scheduled and others including scavenger hunts, an alphabet hike and Poetry in the Park can be done anytime during the week. Milan City has created an interactive schedule at: https://www.milanmi.gov/…/parks_and…/milan_in_motion.php.

In the background at the yo-yo demonstration, large machinery sat on a ripped up field. The city is already at work to install new playground equipment, pickleball courts, a basketball court, and flush bathrooms among other improvements at Wilson Park, a 35-acre park alongside the Saline River and Ford Lake. Workers started right after the Milan Fair concluded last weekend and they expect to be done by the end of August.