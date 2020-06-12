Advertisement

Sybil J. VanHouten

Dexter, Michigan

At age 82, of Dexter, MI passed away on June 1, 2020. Born in Hillsdale, MI on March 1, 1938, Sybil was the daughter of Daryl and Dorothy (Johnson) Salsbury.

Sybil attended Hillsdale College where she acquired her teaching degree. She touched many lives during her 42 year career.

She married her high school sweetheart on Nov. 21, 1959. She loved traveling, gardening, knitting, and was quite passionate about restoring and volunteering at Gordon Hall in Dexter, as well as being involved with the Dexter Historical Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Eric P. VanHouten.

Survivors include her husband, PederVanHouten, of Dexter, daughter, Jennifer L. VanHouten, of Dexter, her brother, Phillip (Sara) Salsbury of Palo Alto, CA; several nieces and nephews, and her beloved beagle, Bailey.

Funeral services took place Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Dexter United Methodist Church, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gordon Hall.

Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea.