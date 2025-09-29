Sylvan and Lima Townships Forming Joint Planning Commission Ordinance

In another step in their collaborative 425 agreement, Sylvan and Lima townships are looking to put together new ordinances that will allow them to develop a plan for economic development projects that will aim to benefit both communities.

The Sylvan Township Board held a special meeting on Sept. 25, to review a Joint Planning Commission Ordinance for the Sylvan/Lima 425 Agreement.

Earlier this summer, both townships agreed to form a partnership through a 425 Agreement. This involves a transfer of property conditionally for the purpose of economic development projects. The plan would see properties in both townships form a continuous area south of I-94 and east of M-52, which will be jointly planned and zoned, share revenue, and utilize extension of the sewer and water utilities from Sylvan Township.

This agreement will be in place for 15-years, and after that period the properties will either revert back to their original townships or they can agree to extend it.

According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), “Public Act 425 of 1984, as amended, is the conditional land use transfer statute that allows two or more municipalities the option of conditionally transferring land to one another.”

The MEDC said, “PA 425 came into being because annexation is legally difficult, tends to pit neighbor against neighbor, and because important economic development projects for regions became victims of a lack of annexation cooperation. A conditional land use agreement allows municipalities involved in land negotiation great flexibility. Land transfer is sometimes needed for properties that lack infrastructure necessary to support economic development projects…”

The Sun Times News followed up with Sylvan Township Supervisor Amanda Nimke about the special meeting on the 25th.

Nimke said the Sylvan and Lima Township boards “discussed details of our Joint Planning Commission Ordinance, which allows us to form a joint planning commission.”

She said the commission will be comprised of six members, with three from each township. It will allow the townships to cooperate on joint planning and joint zoning of their 425 Agreement Economic Development Project Area.

“We will also develop a joint zoning ordinance for the project area, along with a joint development plan,” Nimke said. “These preliminary steps will move us closer to working with a developer on a project that will balance the needs of our community. We will also pursue state and federal funding sources to support growth in the project area.”

Nimke said they are not reviewing any specific development project at this time, but they are discussing the importance of allowing flexibility and mixed-use for the area.