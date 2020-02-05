Advertisement





NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD ON

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP, WASHTENAW COUNTY, CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF SYLVAN TOWNSHIP PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Sylvan Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; or a Secretary of State branch office. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk.

The last day to register in any manner other than in person with the local Clerk is February 24, 2020.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Sylvan Township Clerk’s Office, located at 18027b Old U.S. 12, Chelsea, MI 48118 at the following times:

Regular business hours Monday through Thursday, 9:00 am until noon

Saturday, March 7, from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm

Election Day March 10, 7:00 am until 8:00 pm

Please take notice that the following are on the March 10 ballot:

PARTISAN POSITIONS FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROPOSAL – WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE MILLAGE RENEWAL AND RESTORATION

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Sylvan Township Clerk’s Office. A sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.

Persons with disabilities needing accommodations should contact the Clerk’s Office.

Kathleen E. Kennedy

Sylvan Township Clerk