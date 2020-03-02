SYLVAN TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING
The Sylvan Township Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed
Sylvan Township Budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 at Sylvan Township Hall, 18027
Old U.S. 12, Chelsea, MI 48118 on March 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The property
tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a
subject of this hearing. A copy of the budget is available for public
inspection at the Township Hall, 18027 Old U.S. 12, Chelsea, MI and on our website,
www.sylvan-township.org.
The Sylvan Township Board will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 10 notice to the Sylvan Township board. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Sylvan Township board by writing or calling the following: Kathleen Kennedy, Sylvan Township Clerk, 18027 Old U.S. 12, Chelsea, MI by writing or calling 734-475-8890, ext. 116.
Respectfully submitted,
Kathleen Kennedy, Sylvan Township Clerk
Posted: February 24, 2020
Published: February 26, 2020