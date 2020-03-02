Advertisement





SYLVAN TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

The Sylvan Township Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed Sylvan Township Budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 at Sylvan Township Hall, 18027 Old U.S. 12, Chelsea, MI 48118 on March 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing. A copy of the budget is available for public inspection at the Township Hall, 18027 Old U.S. 12, Chelsea, MI and on our website, www.sylvan-township.org.

The Sylvan Township Board will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 10 notice to the Sylvan Township board. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Sylvan Township board by writing or calling the following: Kathleen Kennedy, Sylvan Township Clerk, 18027 Old U.S. 12, Chelsea, MI by writing or calling 734-475-8890, ext. 116.

Respectfully submitted,

Kathleen Kennedy, Sylvan Township Clerk

Posted: February 24, 2020

Published: February 26, 2020