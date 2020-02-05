Advertisement





NOTICE OF PUBLIC LOGIC AND ACCURACY TEST

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP

Notice is hereby given that the Public Accuracy Test for the March 10, 2020 Election has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sylvan Township Hall Meeting Room, 18027 Old U.S. 12, Chelsea, Michigan.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate the program and computer that will be used to tabulate the results of the election, counts the votes in a manner prescribed by law.

Kathleen Kennedy

Sylvan Township Clerk