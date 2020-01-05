Advertisement





SYLVAN TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:00 pm

Sylvan Township Hall, 18027 Old US 12, Chelsea, MI. 48118

Subject of Meeting: Variance request for a front yard setback for an illuminated 4 ft X 8 ft. Pole sign 10 feet in height. Subject Properties: 18620 Old US 1 Chelsea, Michigan Property line dimensions: 126 ft x 490 ft. TAX ID # F-06-22-200-021

Subject of Meeting: Variance request for nonconforming lot size, increased floor area ratio, lot coverage, W. side yard setbacks and front yard setback. Project Description: Demolition and reconstruction of a single-family home. Property line dimensions: approx. 60 ft. S. X 104 ft. W. X 46 ft. N. X 95 ft E. Subject Property: 28 Cavanaugh Lake Rd. TAX ID # F-06-08-460-003

***************

This notice is posted in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 as amended (Open Meetings Act) MCLA 41.72a(2) (3) and the American With Disabilities Act (ADA) and with Section 103 of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act Public Act 110 of 2006. Sylvan Township will provide necessary reasonably auxiliary aids and services upon request to the Clerk, Kathleen Kennedy, addressed to the Township Hall, 18027 Old U. S. 12, Chelsea, MI 48118, ten days prior to the meeting.

A copy of the variance requests is on file and can be viewed in the office of the Clerk.

You are invited to attend this Hearing or contact the Zoning Board of Appeals in writing at the Sylvan Township Hall, 18027 Old US-12, Chelsea, MI. 48118, to express your views on this matter.

KATHLEEN KENNEDY, CLERK