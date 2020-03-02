Advertisement





NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm

Sylvan Township Hall, 18027 Old US 12, Chelsea, MI. 48118

Subject of Meeting: Variance request for a front yard setback for 4 ft X 4 ft sign 8 feet in height, variance relief of transition strips, and interpretation of the zoning map for the business park/industrial zoning district. Subject Properties: 20086 Brown Dr. Chelsea, Michigan

Parcel I: TAX ID # F-06-13-300-004 Parcel II: TAX ID # F-06-13-300-003

This notice is posted in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 as amended (Open Meetings Act) MCLA 41.72a(2) (3) and the American With Disabilities Act (ADA) and with Section 103 of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act Public Act 110 of 2006. Sylvan Township will provide necessary reasonably auxiliary aids and services upon request to the Clerk, Kathleen Kennedy, addressed to the Township Hall, 18027 Old U. S. 12, Chelsea, MI 48118, ten days prior to the meeting.

A copy of the variance requests is on file and can be viewed in the office of the Clerk.

You are invited to attend this Hearing or contact the Zoning Board of Appeals in writing at the Sylvan Township Hall, 18027 Old US-12, Chelsea, MI. 48118, to express your views on this matter.

KATHLEEN KENNEDY, CLERK

Publication date: February 26, 2020