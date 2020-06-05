Advertisement

| 1 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Sylvan Township’s broadband research committee is taking shape.

At its June 2 meeting, the township board selected a handful of residents to sit on the committee.

Those selected were Karen Woollams, Chris Scharrer, David Brooks, Amanda Nimke Ballard, Joe Manly and Rachel Miller.

Advertisement

The committee’s mission would be in part to provide an assessment of the overall structure, service levels, and funding requirements and options for the provision of true high-speed broadband service to unserved/underserved areas of Sylvan Township. It would also provide information to the township board so it can decide how to best support and promote the expansion of high speed broadband services.

Township treasurer Rod Branham, who is expected to be a board liaison on the committee, said the township received seven letters from some pretty outstanding candidates that are residents, so he hoped to pick the entire group to serve.

Patrick Zieske, who initially presented the idea for the committee to the township, also sent in a letter of interest to the township. During public comment, Zieske said he understood that not everyone could be selected, so he would be willing to sit it out. He said he was just glad to see the interest and good energy this committee idea was generating.

The township had said the committee would be made up of 4-6 people.

However, after noting all of the good interest expressed, the township board decided it would add a seventh person, which would be Zieske. To officially do this the board will have another vote at its next meeting to adjust the broadband research committee resolution to add more to it and then vote to select Zieske.

Branham said he was impressed with the candidates and noted that one, Scharrer, has a lot of professional experience with technology and computers.

In other township news, the board delayed a number of decisions, including development of a policy for approval of antennas and equipment to be mounted on the township’s water tower and Chelsea Update’s proposal to become Sylvan Township’s Newspaper of Record.