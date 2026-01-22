Sylvan Township Decides on Data Center Moratorium and New Computers

The Sylvan Township Board held a meeting on January 13, where they issued a handful of decisions, including ones related to data centers and the computers at the Water Treatment Plant.

The Township Board moved to adopt a “limited moratorium on the acceptance and/or processing of any applications for a data center. The limited moratorium shall terminate 180 days after the effective date, or the effective date of any amended or new Township ordinances or regulations addressing data centers are effective, whichever date occurs first.”

Sylvan Township said the adoption of a moratorium will allow the Township Board adequate time to study and possibly implement revisions to the Township’s ordinances and regulations, including attention to and consideration of citizen input and involvement, public debate, and full consideration of all issues and points of view.

“An Ordinance to protect the public health, safety, and welfare by establishing regulations relating to a limited moratorium on considering applications for data centers, while the Township completes a study of the ordinances and regulations pertaining thereto; to provide for severability; to repeal all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict therewith; and to provide an effective date,” the township resolution said.

The board will work with the Zoning Administrator and Planning Commission to draft regulations for the application, establishment and use of data center within the township.

With the computer purchase, the decision pertained to keeping the water treatment plant (WTP) operating properly.

In his report to the board, Mike Jurosek, Interim DPW Administrator for Sylvan, said the “WTP has 2 computers. One is a dedicated interface to the plant controls system for remote monitoring of the plant status and alarms. The 2nd computer is for the operator’s office use. Both are Windows 10 and are not upgradable. Recommending upgrading computers to be compatible with the latest security software.”

The board approved buying two desktop computers, one keyboard and mouse and one monitor at an amount not to exceed $2,600.