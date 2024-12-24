Sylvan Township is using Coronavirus Funding to help Employees

Sylvan Township has decided to obligate the remainder of its Federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (CLFRF).

At its Dec. 3 meeting, the township board approved a decision to allocate the CLFRF funds toward wages. The township has $242,867 in these funds remaining.

In explaining the agenda item for the board meeting, township supervisor Amanda Nimke said in the board meeting packet, “Under terms outlined in the American Rescue Funds Act (ARPA), Federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (CLFRF)are required to be obligated to eligible spending categories by December 31, 2024.”

Nimke said, “For townships that have not yet fully obligated their awarded funds, the Michigan Township Association has recommended that remaining CLFCF funds be obligated to the eligible category of revenue loss. Obligation of funds to the revenue loss category does not preclude a re-allocation of funds to another eligible category or specific project as long as all funds are expended by December 31, 2026.”

The township’s approved resolution stated the eligible uses under CLFRF are replacing lost revenue, supporting the COVID-19 public health and economic response, premium pay for eligible workers, and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

It said “under the revenue loss category the final rule published by U.S. Treasury presumes that up to $10 million in revenue has been lost due to the public health emergency and recipients are permitted to use that amount (not to exceed the award amount) to fund “government services”…”

The official township decision stated it will “use its remaining CLFRF funds under the eligible category of revenue loss and that the government services identified are employee wages and benefits allocated within the general fund during the period of performance which is March 3, 2021, and December 31, 2026.”