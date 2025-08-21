Sylvan Township Joins the Washtenaw 2030 District

Thinking environmentally, the Sylvan Township Board had an item related to greenhouse gas emissions on its August 12 meeting agenda.

In considering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the Sylvan Township Board moved forward at the meeting on the 12th and joined the Washtenaw 2030 District. Township supervisor Amanda Nimke introduced the agenda item and said there is no cost to join the district.

“We did approve joining the district, which will allow us to partake of a free energy audit for our township hall and take advantage of grants available to members of the district,” Nimke said.

Members also have access to District staff who would offer guidance for grant opportunities and suggestions to reduce energy consumption.

To learn more about this the Sun Times News connected with Jan Culbertson, who leads up the Washtenaw 2030 District. Culbertson said they are a non-profit that supports commercial and multi-family buildings reduce GHG emissions. They have resources to support that effort including a $5,000 grant to members. The District works closely with Washtenaw County’s resilience office.

Their goal is to reduce building related greenhouse gas emissions by 50-65 percent by 2030 and eliminating emissions by 2040 while also increasing Washtenaw County’s competitiveness in the business environment and increasing owners’ return on investment.

On its webpage, the District answers the question, what impact do buildings have on carbon emissions.

“Emissions from buildings account for over 40%of global carbon emissions. By reducing building emissions through energy efficiency and renewable energy installation, we can get that much closer towards reaching our goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030 – the only way to avoid a 1.5 degree warming future.”

Sylvan Township joins the group which includes among its list of members the city of Chelsea, Lyndon Township and Scio Township.