August 21, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Sylvan Township Joins the Washtenaw 2030 District

Lonnie Huhman

ChelseaEnvironment

Sylvan Township Joins the Washtenaw 2030 District

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - ProjectAugusta

Thinking environmentally, the Sylvan Township Board had an item related to greenhouse gas emissions on its August 12 meeting agenda.

In considering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the Sylvan Township Board moved forward at the meeting on the 12th and joined the Washtenaw 2030 District. Township supervisor Amanda Nimke introduced the agenda item and said there is no cost to join the district.

“We did approve joining the district, which will allow us to partake of a free energy audit for our township hall and take advantage of grants available to members of the district,” Nimke said.

Members also have access to District staff who would offer guidance for grant opportunities and suggestions to reduce energy consumption.

To learn more about this the Sun Times News connected with Jan Culbertson, who leads up the Washtenaw 2030 District. Culbertson said they are a non-profit that supports commercial and multi-family buildings reduce GHG emissions.  They have resources to support that effort including a $5,000 grant to members.  The District works closely with Washtenaw County’s resilience office.  

Their goal is to reduce building related greenhouse gas emissions by 50-65 percent by 2030 and eliminating emissions by 2040 while also increasing Washtenaw County’s competitiveness in the business environment and increasing owners’ return on investment.

On its webpage, the District answers the question, what impact do buildings have on carbon emissions.

“Emissions from buildings account for over 40%of global carbon emissions. By reducing building emissions through energy efficiency and renewable energy installation, we can get that much closer towards reaching our goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030 – the only way to avoid a 1.5 degree warming future.”

Sylvan Township joins the group which includes among its list of members the city of Chelsea, Lyndon Township and Scio Township.

greenhouse gas emissions, Sylvan Township, Washtenaw 2030 District

Latest articles

Saline Teachers have a New Contract

Lonnie Huhman

Sylvan Township Joins the Washtenaw 2030 District

Lonnie Huhman

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News