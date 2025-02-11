Sylvan Township’s Future Land Use

Sylvan Township has the future in mind as it updates its Master Plan.

As part of the updating process, the township is informing its neighbors of the changes being made to a plan that isn’t legally binding, but is a guiding tool for prospective changes.

Township supervisor Amanda Nimke said at the special meeting on Feb. 3, the township board approved distribution of the draft Master Plan Update to surrounding municipalities, “for the Future Land Use chapter of our Master Plan.”

Nimke said the update is impacting the Future Land Use Map and Future Land Use Plan, which is for pages 43-52 of the Master Plan.

In the township’s overview, it states the Future Land Use Plan defines the framework for future growth and land use in Sylvan Township.

“Together, the Township’s Future Land Use Categories and Future Land Use Map (FLUM) provide a guide for policies related to land use over the next 10 to 20 years,” the township plan says.

Here’s a summary of some of the proposed changes that took place from the 2017 future land use plan to updated plan of today:

The urban growth boundary includes properties north of Sibley Road that are under the ownership of Chelsea State Bank and proposed in the future for medium density residential development.

The Medium Density Residential Land Use category-increased the amount of medium-density residential in the proposed Urban Growth Boundary extension adjacent to the west edge of the City of Chelsea, and decreased on McKinley Road to reflect the lack of utility infrastructure.

Properties south of I-94 on either side of the M-52, depending on the amount and location of regulated wetlands, are designated Commercial. The actual acreage available for development will be dependent on the size and location of environmentally sensitive areas.

The area between I-94 E and I-94 W is converted from transportation, communication, and utility to municipal to reflect its ownership by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as part of the I-94 right-of-way.

Recognizing the potential for future change, two special land use districts have been proposed for the future land use plan. One of the districts is focused on the St. Louis campus, and the other district focuses on the I-94 and Pierce Road interchange.

To see more of the changes and details, go to the township website and check out the Feb. 3 Township Board packet.