| 2 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Sylvan Township Supervisor Tom McKernan announced at the July 7 township board meeting that he was stepping down from his position at the township effective at noon on July 8.

In his announcement to the rest of the Sylvan Township Board, McKernan, whose term ends in November, said because of changing responsibilities with his family and his family farm, he is no longer able to fulfill the duties of township supervisor.

“Therefore I believe it’s in the best interest of the residents of Sylvan Township that I step down,” McKernan said during the virtual, remote meeting on July 7.

Tom McKernan at center.

He told the township board it was an honor to serve with them and that he learned a lot and met some great people.

McKernan was elected in 2016.

“I really appreciated the experience,” McKernan said.

Township treasurer Rod Branham told McKernan that he made a positive difference during his tenure as supervisor.

Township clerk Kathleen Kennedy said a lot of good progress was made in the township in the last few years.

After his announcement it didn’t take long for the township board to make the necessary changes going forward.

Branham made the motion to appoint current township board trustee Kurt Koseck as McKernan’s replacement. Koseck’s appointment was unanimously approved by the other board members. He will serve the remainder of the term.

McKernan thanked Koseck for stepping up.

So because Koseck is currently on the board, another replacement was needed to fill his spot.

Koseck made a motion to appoint township resident Sandra Schulze to fill in for him the rest of his term, which also ends in November.

Both Koseck and Schulze are on the ballot for township trustee in the upcoming election this year.

Kennedy said she has a lot of respect for Schulze, and cited her longtime volunteering with helping local elections, but she was worried that it might appear as if the township board was favoring one candidate. Kennedy said there is a third candidate running for a trustee position as an independent candidate and that is Amanda Nimke Ballard.

Kennedy said she would rather have someone who is not running for election to fill out Koseck’s term. She said there is no legal issue, but it might appear to be more of an ethical issue.

The vote for Schulze came down to three votes for appointing her and one against, which was Kennedy. McKernan abstained from voting.

During board comments, Koseck thanked McKernan and called him fair, a great listener and someone who set a good example of what a township supervisor should be.

McKernan said it’s been his honor to serve.

The Sun Times News followed up with Koseck and asked him a few questions, such as what are his goals for the next few months as supervisor.

He said they include getting the township back up and running from Covid-19 shutdown, responding to citizen needs, and continuing to make processes more efficient.

As far as running for election for the role of supervisor, he said not officially.

“I’ve recently retired from Consumers Energy after 39 years of service,” Koseck said. “I’m not sure that I want to make a four year commitment as Supervisor. I have my name on the ballot for Trustee, this would be my third term.”

And finally, what do he want the township to know?

“My email address is kkoseck@sylvan-township.org, my phone number is 734-272-2576. Feel free to contact me anytime, I’m here to serve,” he answered.