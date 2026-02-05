Sylvan Twp Addresses Werkner Rd Concerns

After concerns were raised by some citizens regarding an upcoming Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) project that would repave Werkner Rd. in Sylvan Twp., the township’s Board held a special meeting on Jan. 29.

Residents of Werkner Rd. have objected to the project’s proposal to strengthen the road’s shoulders. According to the WCRC, while the lanes themselves are not set to be widened, the work done to the shoulders and drainage systems mean “some tree removals are required; impacts are currently being assessed.”

Greg Johnson, a Sylvan Twp. resident, stated that those opposed to the project are in support of repaving the portion of Werkner Rd., but don’t support any potential tree removals. In response to several residents’ concerns, the Sylvan Township Board passed a resolution at the special meeting to encourage maintaining local fauna while supporting the WCRC’s project.

“The Sylvan Township Board requests that the Washtenaw County Road Commission evaluate and consider approaches that preserve existing roadway width, mature trees, drainage features, and rural character,” the resolution reads. “And that the Washtenaw County Road Commission replace every tree removed of 18-inch Diameter-at Breast-Height with 4 trees of the same species along the new section of road.”

The Board passed the resolution unanimously.