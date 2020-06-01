Advertisement

Tamara Lynn Diuble

Chelsea, Michigan

Formerly of Saline

At the age of 59 passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 with her family by her side. Tammy was born December 13, 1961 to the late Eugene and Mary Ann (Boshaw) Wood.

Tammy was a kind and generous mom, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved her family and friends immensely. She was the queen of holiday celebration and decoration, never missing a moment to brighten the holidays for those around her.

Tammy graduated from Pioneer High School in 1979 and went on to marry Howard L. Diuble. Together they had two sons, Justin and Jacob Diuble.

Tammy loved animals and enjoyed the company of her birds and cats. She was talented and creative always working on an art project or new recipe. Tammy had a great sense of humor. She loved to laugh and make people around her laugh. She will be greatly missed by many.

Tammy is survived by her sons, Justin Diuble of Saline, and Jacob Diuble of Temperance; two brothers, Timothy Wood of Grass Lake, and Graydon (Andrea) Ellis of North Carolina; her stepfather David Alstrom, and her stepbrother Eric Alstrom of Grass Lake; her Uncle John and Aunt Sandy Wood of Tecumseh; her Aunt Geri Ritchie of Pinckney; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents Charles and Caroline Bowshaw; and her Uncle Jim Ritchie.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith in Action of Chelsea/Dexter, an organization very dear to Tammy.