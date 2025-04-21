Teacher Contract Negotiations Continue in Saline Area Schools

At the February 25 school board meeting, Saline Education Association (SEA) president Bridget Corie spoke to the school board and gathered public, which included teachers, about the current contract negotiations between the teachers union and district. During one part of her talk, she said “we deserve to be compensated fairly for the incredible work we do.”

However, it was apparent that things were stuck between the two parties, so negotiations went into mediation.

Then on April 8, the Saline Area Schools Board of Education gave an update of sorts when it gave a presentation on the negotiations and where the offer to the teachers union stands. School board president Michael McVey said the bottom line in the proposed contract would see over the next two years the district adding to overall teacher salaries at estimated $5.4 million. A 13 percent increase for certified staff on steps and 7 percent for certified staff off step increase over two years.

Steps are each year that you stay with the district you move up a step. Lanes pertain to what college degrees a teacher has achieved.

Here is the offer presented at the school board meeting:

As of the writing of this update on April 21, things remained at a standstill.

The Sun Times News reached out to both sides for an update.

For the teachers, Corie simply said “we are still bargaining.”

The district released this statement:

“The District Negotiation Team, on behalf of the Board of Education, entered negotiations in March 2024 with the Saline Education Association (SEA) Negotiation Team. The teams have met over 30 times, as frequently as weekly. Significant progress has been made throughout the entire contract. Every meeting has been entered with good intentions to make progress and work toward a shared vision to support all educators while remaining fiscally responsible to the entire district. The offer summarized by President McVey at the April 8 Board of Education meeting remains, however, the District and SEA negotiating teams have been working with a mediator from the Michigan Employment Relations Commission (MERC) since March 10, 2025.”

To see the previous Sun Times story go to https://thesuntimesnews.com/contract-negotiations-between-saline-area-schools-and-its-teachers-headed-to-mediation/

To see the school district’s full offer presentation go to https://www.salineschools.org/board-of-ed/sea-negotiations-update/

Stay tuned Saline…