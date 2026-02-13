Teachers, Milan Schools Reach Tentative Wage Deal; Phelps Hired as Student Services Director

A breakthrough in teacher negotiations led the February 11 meeting of the Milan Area Schools Board of Education, where members announced a tentative wage agreement with the Milan Education Association and approved a new Director of Student Services.

The district and teachers reached a tentative agreement on wages for the 2025–26 school year following mediation on February 9.

The wage increases will be applied retroactively. Both sides will meet again February 18 to finalize remaining contract language before the full agreement goes to union members and the board for ratification.

“The board is thankful to the Milan Education Association for its commitment to Milan students and the community,” Board President Tom Faro said.

The tentative deal shaped much of the evening’s financial discussion.

Trustees also heard a first reading of a general fund budget amendment showing a $4.9 million increase in revenue and a $3.7 million increase in expenditures. Finance Director Krista Hendrix clarified that the wage figures in the amendment reflect the district’s previous offer — not the new numbers reached in mediation.

Trustee Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez noted that Milan’s financial pressures mirror broader trends.

“It’s important that we recognize that this is not just a Milan concern, it is a statewide concern,” she said.

In other action, the board unanimously approved Dr. Heidi Phelps as Director of Student Services, effective February 25.

Phelps holds a doctorate in organizational leadership with an emphasis in special education and most recently served in the Novi Community School District. She previously spent nine years with Saline Area Schools.

Superintendent McMahon called her a “great fit” who “stood out above others” during the interview process.

Featured photo: (L-R) MAS Board President Faro, Superintendent McMahon, and Vice President Karvonen-Gutierrez. Photo by Heather Finch