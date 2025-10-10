October 10, 2025

Team Milan Takes First Place in Philanthropy Playoffs; All Teams Take Home Awards

Karen Lambert

CommunityMilan

photography courtesy of the Community Foundation of Monroe County
Team members celebrate the money they earned for their causes. Pictured are: Jackie Lenderman, Andrew Hoppert, Mahailey Albain, Florence Buchanan, Denise Sanders, Jerica Sharp, Dave Snyder, Laura Perry, Sophia Kloc, Cody Kegerreis, Hallie Parsons, Brian Merkle, and Nicole Korbeck-Yeary.

The first-ever Philanthropy Playoffs ended Oct. 2 with cheers, laughter, and high-fives inside Pin Seekers Monroe. More than 180 community members gathered for the giving challenge hosted by the Community Foundation of Monroe County (CFMC) that brought together local nonprofits, sponsors, and fans for a night of spirited competition and collective impact.

That evening, the foundation awarded more than $135,000 to 11 teams, representing nonprofits and community causes throughout Monroe County. Two teams were from Milan, including first place winner Team Milan, earning them a $5,000 CFMC grant. Team Cycling Without Age earned second place and a $2,500 CFMC grant. Every participating organization received a share of the community “Fan Fund,” which was comprised of donations from dedicated community members, proportionate to their points.

“The Philanthropy Playoffs were never just about dollars; it was about discovery,” said Valerie Orr, executive director of the Community Foundation of Monroe County, which houses the Greater Milan Community Fund. “When a community comes together like this, we get to see what we truly care about. We saw laughter, teamwork, generosity, and joy in the same room. The Foundation exists to nurture that year-round.”

photography courtesy of the Community Foundation of Monroe County
Members of Team Cycling Without Age celebrate their Philanthropy Playoffs second place victory, including (from left to right) James Gardner, Florence Buchanan, Jennifer Bettencourt, Keegan Sawyer, Julie Everly, Robert Clark, Brent Orr, and Valerie Orr.

