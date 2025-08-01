Tegu Magnetic Floating Stackers Recall Alert

Tegu has issued a nationwide recall of its Magnetic Floating Stackers toys due to a significant safety hazard. The toys, which include models STA-BGY-801T (Rainbow) and STA-BTP-806T (Big Top), have magnets that can become loose and detach, posing an ingestion risk to children. If swallowed, these high-powered magnets can attract each other inside the digestive system, potentially causing severe health complications like intestinal perforations, twisting, blockages, blood poisoning, and even death.

This recall affects 22,850 units across the United States, with additional units in Canada and Mexico. The toys were sold from August 2018 to April 2025 in various toy and specialty stores, as well as online via Tegu.com and Amazon.com, priced at approximately $40. Manufactured by Tegu Holdings Inc. in Honduras, these toys have been voluntarily recalled to comply with safety standards.

Consumers should immediately stop using the toys and keep them away from children. To receive a free replacement, contact Tegu at 877-834-8869, email [email protected], or visit their website at www.tegu.com. No injuries have been reported, but the firm has received 31 reports of magnet detachments.





Link to original recall.