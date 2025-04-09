Tension Flares at Lodi Township Meeting Over Rule Changes

A routine meeting turned contentious as debates over wording and procedure led to public criticism and a divided board.

What should have been a routine business meeting by the Lodi Board of Trustees Tuesday evening at the Lodi Township Hall on Pleasant Lake Road, turned into ninety minutes of a tense exchange between Township Supervisor Jan Godek and new Trustee Leslie Blackburn. There is an old expression that cautions boards from wondering “too far into the weeds.”

Led by Blackburn, the Lodi Board veered so deeply into procedural minutiae that the discussion at times bordered on the absurd. Debates occasionally stretched for several minutes over whether to change a single word, a short phrase, or simply insert a comma.

Trustee Blackburn questioned the language in most of the rules being considered, offering amendment after amendment. The amendments sought to change the language provided by the township consulting attorney Jesse O’Jack.

The tension between different members of the Board became visible in facial expressions and exasperated voices. Blackburn, referring to themself as a “minority voice,” would offer amendments, and after several minutes of discussion, the board voted each amendment down by votes of 6 – 1 or 5 – 2. Blackburn repeatedly stated that board rules should match board practice. Yet, at times, the amendments appeared to be an attempt to wrest responsibilities assigned to the Supervisor or Board Clerk to provide for a shared responsibility amongst all Board members.

Both Blackburn and Godek cited the Michigan Township Association (MTA) and Open Meetings Act (OTA) as a reference to how meetings were to be conducted. In the end, to keep the meeting moving, Godek allowed Blackburn to propose a series of amendments to the motions, which were then voted upon.

In public comment at the end of the meeting, one resident said the board needed training to help board members work more cooperatively and respectfully with one another. Then, six more residents stood and directly accused Blackburn of being disrespectful and behaving immaturely.

The board approved an application for a fireworks show by Travis Point on Saturday, June 21st. Trustee Blackburn objected, wanting the board to tell Travis Point to hold their Summer Celebration between the traditional fireworks period of June 29 – July 5th.

In other business, Godek reported that the township contract with Recycle Ann Arbor will end on July 1. She indicated that the City of Ann Arbor is contemplating opening its own recycling center, which will force Recycle Ann Arbor to shut down operations. Godek said she would explore other options and report back to the board.

“I drive all roads in the township every month and I know which roads need immediate attention,” Godek said. “On the township’s priority list for road repairs include Grass Road, Dell Road to Saline-Waterworks and Ellsworth.”

The meeting was adjourned at 7:55 p.m. The next scheduled board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 6th at 6:30 p.m.