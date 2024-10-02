Thank You! from Ballet Chelsea

Community News

Ballet Chelsea is profoundly grateful to the community for its unwavering support of the Partner With Us Campaign.

Michelle Quenon, Artistic Director of Ballet Chelsea, expressed her deep gratitude, saying, “We are thrilled and deeply touched by the generosity of our community. The belief, commitment, and passion displayed by our studio members, who participated in a Peer To Peer competition embody the core spirit of Ballet Chelsea. Every dollar contributed will play a vital role in sustaining our organization and furthering the art of dance through wellness, performance, education, and community outreach.”

The community’s unity and spirit of support have helped Ballet Chelsea achieve new heights. Their campaign set out to raise $30,000, and as of September 30, they had reached $19,584, achieving 65% of their goal. The link for donations will be active through October 15, if anyone would like to donate, here is the link: www.balletchelsea.org/support-us/partner-with-us.

Your gift, of any amount, helps support their ability to provide a wide range of traditional and modern dance classes, the Adaptive Dance Program, Community Outreach, and quality staff and instructors.

Ballet Chelsea has expanded its outreach program to provide dance and arts education to the surrounding communities. Upcoming performance locations include:

The Cedars of Dexter – October 21

Chelsea Retirement Community – October 24

Grass Lake Senior Center – November 13

Dexter Library – November 16

Dawn Theatre, Hillsdale – December 1

Silver Maples of Chelsea – December 5

Library Day, Chelsea District Library – December 5

Ballet Chelsea remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing the joy of movement and music to the broader community through creative and collaborative efforts. Donations play a pivotal role in making the outreach program possible.

Photo courtesy Michael Bessom Photography. Nutcracker vignettes at Chelsea District Library

Here is a link to Community Outreach on their website. www.balletchelsea.org/company/community-outreach. These performances are free and open to the public.

Exciting events on Ballet Chelsea’s horizon include:

Nutcracker Vignettes performed at the Dawn Theatre, Hillsdale, Michigan, December 1. Free and open to the public.

The Nutcracker performance in collaboration with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra at the Potter Center December 13 through December 15, 2024. Tickets available November 1 at www.balletchelsea.org/tickets/

Nutcracker Tea December 15. Tickets available November 1 www/balletchelsea.org/tickets/.

Open rehearsal for Nutcracker at Ballet Chelsea Studio, November 16, free and open to the public.

Expanded class offerings beginning with Semester 2 kicking off on January 13, 2025. Registration opens in December.

Don Quixote April 12 & 13, 2025, at the Chelsea High School Auditorium.

Collaboration with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra April 26, 2025, details forthcoming.

Ballet Chelsea Studio Dance Recital – May 10, 2025

Photo courtesy Michael Bessom Photography. Nutcracker 2023 at the Potter Center

Photo courtesy Michael Bessom Photography Nutcracker 2024 preview

Ballet Chelsea extends heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming support that enables the organization to continue bringing the joy of dance to people of all ages and abilities in the community.