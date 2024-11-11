The 2nd Annual Buck Pole in Chelsea expects to be a Fun, Family-friendly, Social Event

The second annual Buck Pole at Robin Hills Farm expects to be another fun one. From hunters to families, and anyone wanting to celebrate opening day, this event is a great one.

In collaboration with Ugly Dog Distillery, the event at Robin Hills Farm celebrates tradition, skill and community.

Robin Hills describes the day this way: “It’s open to hunters, family members, and anyone looking to enjoy the day at our beautiful farm. We’ll have activities, hot dogs, chili, drinks, and entertainment throughout the day!”

There’s free entry for everyone and it’s happening from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Robin Hills Farm, 20390 M-52 in Chelsea. It’s a social gathering in the barn at Robin Hills.

Here are some of the happenings that day: DJ BK will be mixing up family-friendly music; there will be Ugly Dog craft cocktails, beer, wine at seltzers at the Robin Hills bar; corn dogs / deep fried Oreos from Kanes Sunset Sweets and chili bar / hot dogs / brats from Awesome Dogs as well as hot chocolate and coffee, and free hot cocoa and face painting for kids from 5 to 8 p.m. as well as games and activities.

There will be a total of $10,000 in prizes on hand and each hunter that brings a buck will receive a $25 gift card.

The social rules for the event include no guns allowed on the property; deer must be tagged and field dressed before entering the property; deer must be removed from the property prior to 11:30 p.m. that day and winners must be present to receive prizes that will be announced at 10:30 p.m. that day.

Thinking about last year’s Buck Pole, Rob Mida of Ugly Dog said they want to make this year’s event even more family friendly and fun for all ages.

“It’s really a fun local event to celebrate opening day and raise awareness for a great organization in Sportsmen Against Hunger,” Mida said.

Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger is an all volunteer, 501c3 nonprofit organization that coordinates with participating licensed game processors throughout the state as drop off locations for whitetail deer harvested by hunters and farmers during the hunting season and deer harvested through deer management practices. Since 1991, this organization has helped provide ground venison to hungry adults and children. From 1991-2023, it has provided 1,151,678 pounds to over 4.6 million people.

The Buck Pole at Robin Hills Farm is aiming to donate to the organization like it did last year. They are working with Tabs Custom Cuts, which is where deer can be dropped off. It’s located at 14500 Holmes Road in Gregory.

To learn more about the Buck Pole event, including some of the prizes on hand, go to Facebook and search for 2nd Annual Buck Pole at Robins Hills Farm.