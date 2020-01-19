Advertisement





| 4 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Helen Starman, Chief Development Officer for Food Gatherers | Photo: Doug Marrin

As prosperous and well-educated as Washtenaw County is, it is sometimes surprising to be reminded that poverty and hunger are an issue for many people – an inordinately high number of people in the county when compared nationally.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the poverty rate for Washtenaw County was 15% in 2018. This is noticeably higher than the national rate of 11.8% for the same time period. Statistically, out of the county’s population of 371,000, that is 55,650 people in poverty right here among us. And for those in poverty, food is the main issue.

Helen Starman, Chief Development Officer for Food Gatherers, visited Dexter Rotary Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, to tell Rotarians more about the charitable organization in its 31st year of alleviating hunger and eliminating its cause in Washtenaw County.

Helen began with the story of how Food Gatherers got its start when in 1989 Paul Saginaw of Zingerman’s was reading about a food photoshoot and how after they were finished the food was wrapped up and donated.

“That got him thinking about the community, what the community might need, and about his business,” said Helen. “He thought that there’s a lot of food that maybe people aren’t eating and is getting wasted. That could be saved. We could get it to people who need it.”

Zingerman’s started by paying two employees to drive around at night picking up food from restaurants and delivering it to various food programs the next day. Food Gatherers was the first food rescue program in Michigan and the sixth in the country. The program grew so quickly that a year after its humble beginnings, Paul made Food Gatherers its own 501C3 non-profit organization.

Helen explained how the organization works with 170 different community programs. For the Dexter community, they partner with Faith in Action for food distribution. In addition to restaurants, food is also collected from grocery stores such as Busch’s, Meijer, Kroger, Costco, and Sam’s Club by a fleet of seven trucks six days each week.

Photo: Facebook

“They bring back food that isn’t going to be sold,” explained Helen. “It’s either overstock, close dated, or slightly damaged. It’s all edible but the stores aren’t going to sell it. So they donate it.”

“We have about 7,500 volunteers in our warehouse annually that inspect every single piece of food that comes in – every can, every box, every leaf of spinach, every strawberry has to be inspected by a volunteer or staff person,” Helen adds. “It then gets packaged up and delivered out to all of our programs who then serve it to the community.”

It’s not just getting food out to people, but the right kind of food. The organization focuses on distributing food that promotes better health.

“There is a lot of research that shows that families and individuals who have high rates of health-related diseases, many of them are treatable or manageable with food,” explained Helen. “Conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure can all be treated with food. But the kinds of foods that you need to eat for those diets tend to be the more expensive foods like fresh vegetables, fruits, and lean proteins.”

The group’s goal every year is that 60% of what they distribute will be produce and protein.

“We feel like if we can get that out into our pantries, meal programs, families, individuals, veterans, seniors, and whoever is getting food from us can get a box full of broccoli and chicken breasts, then the money they do have can be used to fill in some less expensive types of food,” explained Helen.

Helen reported that in Washtenaw County about one in seven people are food insecure meaning they don’t have the resources to buy the food they need to support a healthy diet. Surprisingly, they have found this includes many college students. Her explanation is that all the inflexible bills get paid first – rent, utilities, transportation, etc. The only real moveable part of the budget for a lot of people is food which often ends up getting the short end of the stick.

“Last year we distributed 6.6 million pounds of food,” Helen said. “That is the equivalent of 5.5 million meals.”

Volunteers inspecting and repacking donated food | Photo: Facebook

Food Gatherers purchases about a million dollars worth of food annually. That is a huge buying-power. A common question for the group from supporters is what kind of food can they buy and donate. The answer is that money is a better donation because Food Gatherers can get much more for a buck from their suppliers than people can from the grocer’s shelves.

“We are very closely aligned with Avalon Housing,” said Helen. “When we built our warehouse, we sold part of the property to them and they built Carrot Way Apartments. We have a food pantry there knowing homelessness and food insecurity are connected. These are the two big pieces of the puzzle for people in the community who are really struggling.”

“We’re able to work really closely with Washtenaw Housing Alliance and with other partners and think about what to do as part of the safety net to meet the needs of our community,” she adds.

Having just come off of the holidays, it was not surprising to hear Helen speak of how a lot of people think about hunger at that time of year. Like a lot of charities, it is Food Gatherers’ biggest fundraising time of the year. What was more surprising was to learn that hunger actually increases more in the summer.

“The rates of hunger and food insecurity spike in summer,” Helen explained. “It’s primarily due to children who receive free and reduced-price lunch, two meals a day, five days a week in school. During summer vacation, that’s not available to them so that is a lot of meals for a family to cover.”

To help address the problem, Food Gatherers is actively involved with a number of summer food programs. Some of these programs are funded by state and federal dollars.

“Last summer, we had an intern who loaded up his van with food at the beginning of the day and he drove around to three different sites,” said Helen. “He put out tables. He served kids lunch. He left them a snack or a bag of food for dinner and went on to the next site. It was highly effective.”

Food Gatherers actively works with all age groups to alleviate hunger and its effects. Through the group’s buying power, a donation of five-dollars provides 15 meals for people in the community.

More information on Food Gatherers can be found on their website at https://www.foodgatherers.org/