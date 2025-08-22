August 22, 2025

The Brides Project Hosts 15th Anniversary Celebration

STN Staff

Ann Arbor

15 Years, 10,000 Dresses, Over $4 Million Raised

The Brides Project, an initiative of the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor (CSC), will be celebrating its 15th anniversary with a block party reception on Sept. 21 from 2-5 p.m. at Washtenaw Dairy, 602 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor.

The Brides Project collects donated wedding gowns from individuals and salons all over the country and resells them at discounted prices at a resale boutique in Ann Arbor. 100% of the proceeds collected are sent to the CSC and cover a substantial amount of the annual operating budget. CSC provides free support services to those in the local community impacted by cancer. These programs include a wide range of support groups, educational workshops, social activities, and healthy lifestyle classes such as nutrition, meditation, yoga and financial support. 

The block party will be open to the public, though reservations are encouraged. RSVP’s are available at www.thebridesproject.org/15th-anniversary-party

Cancer Support Community, Cancer Support Community of Great Ann Arbor, The Brides Project

