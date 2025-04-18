April 17, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

STN Staff

Ann Arbor

The Cancer Support Community Hosts 17th Annual Amazing Race

Amazing Race, Cancer Support Community

The Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor (CSC) will host the 17th Annual Amazing Race on Saturday, May 10, 2025. 

Participants will work to solve puzzles, uncover clues, and hunt for landmarks in a family-friendly team-based road rally. At the final destination, everyone is welcome to enjoy a tailgate-style post-race party with music, prizes, food, beer, wine, other refreshments, costume contest, and raffle. The event begins and ends at 3500 Jackson Road. Registration starts at 4pm and the race flag drops promptly at 4:30 pm.

Tickets are $50 per person and teams of 4 are encouraged. All proceeds from the event directly fund the CSC, which provides free cancer support services to all people affected by cancer. These programs range from professionally facilitated support groups, exercise and nutrition programs to children and family programming. CSC is the only organization in the community that focuses solely on improving the quality of life of people affected by cancer. All programs are provided free of charge.

CSC is proud to announce the Presenting Sponsors of the 2025 Amazing Race as Pfizer Oncology, The University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center, and Trinity Health Michigan. According to Bonnie Dockham, Executive Director of the CSC, around 200 attendees are anticipated.

Latest articles

The Cancer Support Community Hosts 17th Annual Amazing Race

STN Staff

Webster Twp: Notice of Adoption of Amendment 3/18/25

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News