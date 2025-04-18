The Cancer Support Community Hosts 17th Annual Amazing Race

The Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor (CSC) will host the 17th Annual Amazing Race on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Participants will work to solve puzzles, uncover clues, and hunt for landmarks in a family-friendly team-based road rally. At the final destination, everyone is welcome to enjoy a tailgate-style post-race party with music, prizes, food, beer, wine, other refreshments, costume contest, and raffle. The event begins and ends at 3500 Jackson Road. Registration starts at 4pm and the race flag drops promptly at 4:30 pm.

Tickets are $50 per person and teams of 4 are encouraged. All proceeds from the event directly fund the CSC, which provides free cancer support services to all people affected by cancer. These programs range from professionally facilitated support groups, exercise and nutrition programs to children and family programming. CSC is the only organization in the community that focuses solely on improving the quality of life of people affected by cancer. All programs are provided free of charge.

CSC is proud to announce the Presenting Sponsors of the 2025 Amazing Race as Pfizer Oncology, The University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center, and Trinity Health Michigan. According to Bonnie Dockham, Executive Director of the CSC, around 200 attendees are anticipated.